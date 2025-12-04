Crews respond to crash in Halifax

HALIFAX, Mass. — Rescue crews responded to a crash in Halifax, Wednesday evening.
The crash happened in the area of South Street and Franklin Street, according to the Halifax Fire Department.
In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page, it appears that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
No word on any injuries at this time, though 2 ambulances from Plympton are assisting Halifax crews, according to officials.
Boston 25 News has reached out to the Halifax Police Department for more information on this crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
