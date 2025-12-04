Crews respond to crash in Halifax

HALIFAX, Mass. — Rescue crews responded to a crash in Halifax, Wednesday evening.

The crash happened in the area of South Street and Franklin Street, according to the Halifax Fire Department.

In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page, it appears that at least two vehicles were involved in the crash.

No word on any injuries at this time, though 2 ambulances from Plympton are assisting Halifax crews, according to officials.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Halifax Police Department for more information on this crash.

Halifax South Street Crash Rescue crews respond to a crash on South Street near Franklin Street, in Halifax. Photo Credit: Halifax Fire Department

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

