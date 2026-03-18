Crews continue working to repair water main break in Jamaica Plain neighborhood

BOSTON — Crews continue to repair a major water main break in a Jamaica Plain neighborhood.

The break sent more than a foot of water rushing down Columbus Avenue near Jackson Square, flooding streets between Jamaica Plain and Roxbury.

A portion of the roadway remains shut down as Boston Police continue to block access while repairs are underway.

The massive pipe burst Tuesday afternoon, unleashing water that poured downhill toward Mission Hill.

Officials say it was a transmission main break affecting the area in Mission Hill, causing water to surge down Columbus Avenue.

Boston Fire says the break happened around 3 p.m., and the large pipe—several feet in diameter—moves water from one side of the city to the other.

The flooding stranded several cars and forced at least three daycares to evacuate, with crews guiding children out through rear exits to avoid the deep water.

“Now inside it’s safe, that’s the most important thing,” said Mairelys Villilo. “My kids are at home and safe.”

Boston Fire District Chief Joseph Walsh said, “We immediately sent firefighters inside and they located routes out of the building where it wasn’t necessary to step in the water.”

As temperatures dropped overnight, the standing water created icy conditions, and DPW crews spread sand across the roadway to reduce the risk.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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