A large water main break in Boston is rerouting traffic.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission alerted residents shortly before 4:00 p.m. to steer clear of Jackson Square as workers tried to get the flooding under control.

BWSC investigating major water main break Columbus Ave near intersection Centre and Ritchie Sts Jackson Sq. Traffic impeded in all direction at intersection by flooding. BPD on scene rerouting traffic. Avoid area. Stay tuned for updates. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) March 17, 2026

Boston firefighters shared photos of Columbus Avenue completely coated in water.

Major flooding after water main break in Jackson Square

Boston police are also on the scene.

Boston 25 News is working to get a crew to the scene.

Major flooding after water main break in Jackson Square

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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