Crews battling massive warehouse fire in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — Crews are battling a massive overnight warehouse fire in Chelsea.

The fire started in a vacant warehouse on Forbes Road. Video shows massive flames lighting up the night sky.

Firefighters as far as Newton have come to help battle the intense flames.

The warehouse dates back to 1900′s when it was built for the Forbes Lithograph Manufacturing company. This printing process used oil and printed things like posters, tags, and tickets. The company was sold in the 1960s, and the building closed.

In 2008 a developer tried to convert the building into offices and living spaces, but the project was abandoned.

The Newburyport Line is currently canceled due to fire activity and multiple streets in the area have been blocked off.

It remains unknown if anyone was hurt in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

