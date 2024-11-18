Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line suspended over concern of building collapse in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — The Newburyport/Rockport Commuter Rail Line is being suspended until further notice over concerns of building collapse in Chelsea.

Chelsea firefighters battled an overnight fire at an abandoned warehouse right next to the tracks of the Newburyport/Rockport Line Commuter Rail Line.

The fire started just after midnight at the building on Forbes Street. The building has been vacant for about 15 years.

Commuters can also expect delays on the line.

Shuttle buses will replace service between Chelsea and Lynn.

It is not known when the line will reopen again.

❗ UPDATE: Newburyport/Rockport Line passengers can expect delays due to fire department activity. Passengers will be accommodated by a shuttle bus in both directions between Chelsea and Lynn where they will board a train for continued service. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 18, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

