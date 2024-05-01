Credit card skimmers found at 9 local Roche Bros. locations

BOSTON — Credit card skimmers were recently discovered at nine different Roche Bros. locations in the Boston area.

Roche Bros. said in a press release that the first skimmer was found at the Wellesley store on April 24. All stores were then notified of the potential threat and an investigation began.

A skimmer was then found at the Bridgewater store at 1:20 p.m. Security footage revealed that the device had been installed just three minutes prior, at 1:17 pm.

Skimmers were also found at Watertown, Westwood, Natick, Downtown Crossing, Sudbury, and Needham Roche Bros locations on the same day.

Two additional skimmers were discovered on April 25 at the West Roxbury location.

“We are immensely proud of the vigilance and dedication demonstrated by our store teams in safeguarding our customers’ payment data,” CEO Kevin Barner said in a statement. “The implementation of daily security inspections played a pivotal role in swiftly identifying the credit card skimmer in Wellesley. Additionally, our proactive protocols, including the immediate dissemination of information to all stores, enabled the swift detection of skimming devices across multiple locations on the same day,” Barner added.

To date, Roche Bros. Supermarkets have not received any reports of compromised customer data.

