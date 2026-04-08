Crash with downed wires prompts road closure in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mass. — A car crash into a power line prompted a road closure in Middlesex County on Tuesday.

Wayland firefighters shared a photo of a crashed sedan that brought power lines down across Boston Post Road.

Drivers were asked to steer clear of the area as workers tidied up the roadway.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation while this closure is in effect. For everyone’s safety, please follow posted detours and use caution when traveling nearby,” Wayland police posted on Facebook.

Officials did not immediately provide an update on the driver’s condition.

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