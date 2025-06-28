Court orders more than $1.5M in restitution for victims of convicted sex trafficker from Tewksbury

BOSTON — A federal judge in Boston has ordered that $1,510,300 be paid as restitution to seven victims of convicted sex trafficker Jermall Anderson of Tewksbury.

Anderson, 45, was sentenced in March to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Friday.

Anderson pleaded guilty in November to seven counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, one count of coercion and enticement, and one count of interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He was indicted in August 2023 along with two others.

His victims hail from throughout New England, New York and New Jersey.

The court awarded the following restitution amounts directly payable to each of the seven separate victims, based on their testimony and other information regarding Anderson’s sex trafficking operation:

Survivor 1: $508,000

Survivor 2: $40,000

Survivor 3: $91,300

Survivor 4: $252,000

Survivor 5: $264,000

Survivor 6: $10,000

Survivor 7: $345,000

From 2012 through 2016, Anderson, along with others, used physical violence, threats and the giving and withholding of heroin and cocaine to force seven different victims into prostitution on their behalf, prosecutors said.

Anderson and others targeted vulnerable victims, specifically those struggling from drug addiction, homelessness and lack of economic resources, Foley said.

“Jermall Anderson preyed on vulnerable women, targeting and sexually exploiting homeless and drug addicted women for his own benefit. He controlled his victims with fear, violence and drugs all so that he could profit off of them,” Foley said in March.

Foley also said following his sentencing, “I applaud the brave victims who stood up against Jermall Anderson. In doing so, they took back control of their lives and assured that a violent and depraved predator is no longer a threat to the community.”

Under federal criminal code, victims of sex trafficking offenses are entitled to restitution for losses associated with the criminal offense.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is charged with the enforcement of court-imposed restitution orders or judgments.

Collection will continue for 20 years after a defendant has completed any period of incarceration or until restitution is paid in full.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing commercial sex trafficking, contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

