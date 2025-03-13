‘Depraved predator’: Mass. man gets prison time for sex trafficking 7 victims through several states

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man will spend more than a decade in federal prison for sex trafficking and transporting seven separate victims through several states for prostitution, the U.S. Attorney said Thursday.

Jermall Anderson, 45, of Tewksbury, was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper handed down his sentence.

Anderson pleaded guilty in November to seven counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, one count of coercion and enticement, and one count of interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He was indicted in August 2023 along with two others.

Prosecutors said Anderson recruited women struggling with drug addiction directly from detox and drug rehabilitation facilities and forced and coerced them into providing commercial sex for his financial gain. He trafficked the victims throughout New England, New York and New Jersey.

“Jermall Anderson preyed on vulnerable women, targeting and sexually exploiting homeless and drug addicted women for his own benefit. He controlled his victims with fear, violence and drugs all so that he could profit off of them,” Foley said.

“The U.S. Attorney’s office will continue to fight for sex trafficking victims and hold accountable those who victimize them. I applaud the brave victims who stood up against Jermall Anderson,” Foley said. “In doing so, they took back control of their lives and assured that a violent and depraved predator is no longer a threat to the community.”

Homeland Security Investigations New England Special Agent in Charge Michael Krol said in a statement that Anderson and his co-conspirators “weaponized addiction to control women and force them into sex trafficking.”

“Through violence, threats, and addiction, he trafficked women through several states for his financial benefit,” Krol said. “After today’s sentence, he is facing the consequences of his cruelty and greed – serious federal prison time.”

From 2012 through 2016, Anderson, along with his co-conspirators, used physical violence, threats and the giving and withholding of heroin and cocaine to force seven different victims into to prostitution on their behalf, prosecutors said.

Anderson and his co-conspirators targeted vulnerable victims, specifically those struggling from drug addiction, homelessness and lack of economic resources, Foley said.

Anyone with questions, concerns or information regarding this case should call 617-748-3274 or contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

