Country musician Zach Bryan breaks Gillette Stadium attendance record, wears ‘Free Palestine’ shirt

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Country musician Zach Bryan broke Gillette Stadium’s attendance record during his two-night concert stop over the weekend.

Over 73,000 fans attended Bryan’s concert on Saturday night.

Standard seating capacity for the stadium is 64,000.

During his show, he wore a “Free Palestine” shirt.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft banned Macklemore from performing at the stadium last month after controversy surrounding his outspoken support for Palestine.

In a lengthy statement shared on social media, Macklemore said Sheeran and his team made the decision to remove him from “The Loop” tour following conversations about comments he made during a recent performance at MetLife Stadium.

Sheeran’s shows in Foxborough were later cancelled due to the nor’easter.

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