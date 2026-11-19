DEDHAM, Mass. — Members of the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad responded to a home in Dedham for a report of a possible cannonball.

Officers were seen carrying it off the property on Poplar Street.

The homeowner reported to police that they found it in their yard while digging.

The Massachusetts State Police determined the item was a shot put ball

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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