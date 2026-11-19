SANBORNTON, N.H. — Authorities have identified the two people who were killed in a raging house fire in New Hampshire, authorities said.

The fire broke out at a log cabin-style home on Hueber Drive in the Lakes Region town of Sanbornton just before 2 a.m., according to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office.

When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. Crews eventually made their way inside, where Gloria Beck, 86, and Edwin Beck, 66, were found dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has since determined that the cause of death for both victims was smoke inhalation and that the manner of their deaths was ruled accidental.

A third person who lives in a separate building on the property suffered minor smoke inhalation.

Deadly house fire in Sanbornton, NH

The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes, but crews spent the morning extinguishing hot spots.

Investigators don’t believe the fire is suspicious, but they urge anyone with information to call the New Hampshire Division of Fire Safety at 603-223-4289.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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