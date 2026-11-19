BOSTON — A former U.S. Postal Inspector from Pembroke was sentenced on Wednesday for stealing over $340,000 in cash from packages mailed by elderly victims of lottery fraud scams.

Scott Kelley, 52, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

In July 2026, Kelley pleaded guilty to five counts of wire fraud; five counts of mail fraud; five counts of mail theft by a postal officer; 23 counts of money laundering; one count of structuring to evade reporting requirements; and five counts of filing false tax returns.

Authorities said in 2015, he became the Team Leader in charge of the Mail Fraud team.

Kelley worked closely with federal prosecutors investigating and prosecuting federal crimes involving the mail.

In 2016, officials said he exploited his authority and directed unsuspecting inspectors and postal employees across the country to intercept fraud-scam-identified packages and reroute the packages directly to him under the guise of legitimate investigative work.

Authorities said from Jan. 2019 to Aug. 11, 2023, Kelley requested – directly or through support staff – that at least 1,950 parcels be intercepted and sent to him.

He then opened the ones that looked or felt like they might contain cash and stole any cash inside.

Victims of the scheme included a retired nurse living with Parkinsons disease in Massachusetts who mailed $5,400 cash, an unemployed Massachusetts resident on Social Security disability benefits who mailed $15,000 cash, and a Massachusetts man suffering from dementia, who mailed $24,500 cash.

Authorities said it is unclear how much Kelley stole in total; however, he possessed approximately $340,000 in cash just during the last four years of the scheme.

Officers said with the cash he paid $15,400 in cash to two prostitutes whom he met during workdays and with whom he texted using a burner phone.

He also paid $4,800 in cash for a granite countertop on his outdoor pool bar and to heat the pool; $4,888 in cash to install landscape lights around the pool and lighting for the pool bar; and $4,300 in cash for bar drinks and other expenses incurred during Caribbean cruises he took with his family.

Kelley was ordered to pay a $20,000 fine, restitution in the amount of $106,986, and a special assessment of $4,400.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group