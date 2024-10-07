Cost of Mega Millions ticket rising to $5 in 2025

Prepare to reach for a $5 bill next time when you make a trip to the convenience store next year.

The price of a ticket is rising from $2 up to $5 in 2025, the Mega Millions Consortium announced Monday.

The new price point comes as the consortium promises a revamped game that will bring improved odds for players.

“We are creating a game that both our existing players and people new to Mega Millions will love and get excited about playing,” said Joshua Johnston, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “We expect more billion-dollar jackpots than ever before, meaning creating more billionaires and many more millionaires as the jackpots climb, plus this game will continue the important legacy of supporting great causes everywhere Mega Millions is played.”

Among the changes to the game include:

Improved odds to win the jackpot

Bigger jackpots more frequently

Larger starting jackpots

Faster growing jackpots

A built-in multiplier on every play, automatically improving every non-jackpot win by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X – up to $10 million for matching the five white balls

No breakeven prizes, meaning when a player wins, they’ll always win more than the cost of the ticket

Six people have won billion-dollar jackpots since the game launched in 2002.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

