Convicted felons accused of using 10 storage units to traffic fentanyl in Mass.

BOSTON — Two convicted felons with “significant criminal histories” are accused of using nearly a dozen storage units to deal fentanyl and other drugs in Massachusetts, the U.S. Attorney said Monday.

Jose Santiago, 43, and Samuel Rodriguez, 39, both of New Bedford, were each charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

The men allegedly rented several of the storage units under the names of others, including under the name of a 101-year-old woman.

After initial appearances in federal court in Boston, Santiago and Rodriguez were detained pending further proceedings on Wednesday.

According to the charging documents, Santiago has previously been convicted of multiple felonies including: two state convictions in 1999 for distribution of a class A substance and for possession of a firearm, for which he was sentenced to six months in prison and 2.5 years in prison, respectively; a 2001 federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm, for which he was sentenced 46 months in federal prison; and a 2006 state conviction for trafficking controlled substances for which he was sentenced to 15-20 years in prison.

Rodriguez’s criminal history includes: 2003 convictions for assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest; 2004 convictions for disturbing the peace and motor vehicle offenses; 2005 convictions for possession of a class B controlled substance and motor vehicle offenses; 2006 convictions for breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony and a firearm offense for which he was sentenced to two years in prison; a 2007 conviction for possession with intent to distribute a class D substance; 2010 convictions for motor vehicle offenses; 2011 convictions for disturbing the peace and threats; 2013 convictions for carrying a dangerous weapon, property damage, and motor vehicle offenses; a 2015 conviction for assault and battery on a police officer; and 2017 convictions for carrying a dangerous weapon and trafficking heroin for which he was sentenced to six to eight years in prison.

Rodriguez also has pending 2024 state charges of assault and battery using a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury for allegedly stabbing another person multiple times.

In early 2025, an investigation began into Santiago and Rodriguez’s alleged distribution of narcotics in New Bedford and other communities, prosecutors said.

Investigators found that since March, Santiago and Rodriguez have allegedly used at least 10 storage units in New Bedford, and other locations, to traffic drugs, to store narcotics and drug trafficking supplies and also to conduct drug deals.

The accused drug dealers “routinely closed a number of storage units and moved their operations to new units in different facilities – in an effort to avoid detection by law enforcement,“ prosecutors said.

Search warrants executed at the storage units and other locations resulted in the seizure of various drugs and drug trafficking materials, prosecutors said.

Investigators seized significant amounts of suspected fentanyl, cocaine and unidentified pills; cutting agents; multiple small “presses” used to compress powdered fentanyl into finger-sized packages for drug distribution; and two large hydraulic presses.

If convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, both men face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

Massachusetts State Police and police departments in Attleboro, Brockton, Fairhaven, Fall River, Norton, Scituate, Taunton and Westport assisted in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

