Convicted Mass. drug trafficker deported three times indicted for returning to the US

BOSTON — A Dominican national with a history of criminal convictions in Massachusetts, who has been deported three times, has been indicted for returning to the U.S.

Wilson Radhames Peguero Brea, also known as Jose Perez Antonio, 56, who lived illegally in Dorchester, was indicted on one count of unlawful reentry of a deported alien with a prior felony conviction, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

A federal grand jury indicted Peguero Brea for illegally reentering the United States after having been deported three separate times, Foley said.

He has previously been convicted of drug trafficking, aggravated identity theft, and wire fraud dating as far back as 1997.

Peguero Brea was previously charged by criminal complaint in February. He is currently in ICE custody.

According to the charging documents, Peguero Brea has illegally entered the U.S. at least four times and used numerous aliases, including aliases belonging to U.S. citizen victims.

In 1997, under an alias associated with a U.S. citizen victim, Peguero Brea was convicted of drug trafficking.

He was removed from the U.S. in 2005 and thereafter illegally reentered the country, prosecutors said.

In 2016, Peguero Brea was arrested and charged by the state for possession of a fraudulently obtained driver’s license. That criminal case remains in default status.

He was removed from the U.S. a second time in 2016.

After Peguero Brea allegedly illegally entered the U.S. a third time, he was charged in Dorchester District Court with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in a criminal case that remains in warrant status, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, his criminal history in Massachusetts is associated with his alias, Jose Perez Antonio.

In 2021, Peguero Brea was arrested and charged with his true name in federal court for aggravated identity theft and wire fraud. He was convicted of both charges on Jan. 11, 2023, and sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

In 2023, Peguero Brea was removed from the U.S. a third time, prosecutors said.

Peguero Brea then illegally reentered the U.S. a fourth time.

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials encountered him on Feb. 5 while using a false identity document, prosecutors said.

The charge of illegal reentry by an alien with a prior aggravated felony conviction provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

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