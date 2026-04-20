STRATHAM, N.H. — The driver of a dump truck was sent to the hospital after the vehicle rolled over on Route 101 in New Hampshire on Monday, state police said.

Michael Turner, 46, of Fremont, was taken by ambulance to Exeter Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said in a statement late Monday afternoon. The truck was not carrying any contents at the time of the crash.

Around 6:30 a.m. Monday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a commercial vehicle on Route 101 in Stratham, state police said in a statement.

Driver taken to hospital after dump truck crashes on Route 101 in New Hampshire (New Hampshire State Police)

A preliminary investigation found that a 1999 Freightliner dump truck was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control, slid into the center median, struck a guardrail, and rolled onto its side before stopping in the center median.

Multiple lanes of Route 101 were closed for about two hours while the crash was investigated and debris was cleared.

Driver taken to hospital after dump truck crashes on Route 101 in New Hampshire (New Hampshire State Police)

Responding to assist state police were the Stratham Fire Department, the Plaistow Fire Department’s Advanced Life Support paramedic intercept program, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services.

At this time, state police said speed and weather conditions are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Michel at Matthew.P.Michel@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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