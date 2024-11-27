Contractor seriously injured after being shocked while hanging holiday lights outside Wellesley home

WELLESLEY, Mass. — A contractor who was hanging holiday lights on a tree outside a Wellesley home Wednesday has been rushed to the hospital after being seriously shocked, officials say.

The worker, who was hired by a resident, was installing the lights outside a Falmouth Circle home around 10:00 a.m. using a pole. He may have come into contact with the electrical line of the nearby utility pole, delivering a life-threatening shock, according to the town of Wellesley.

A 911 caller told the operator that the male worker was unconscious, appeared to have had a seizure and stopped breathing. The caller began performing CPR with instructions from the 911 dispatcher.

The Wellesley Fire Department, Wellesley Police Department, Wellesley Municipal Light Plant and a paramedic ambulance with the Needham Fire Department all responded to the scene.

First responders were able to reestablish the man’s pulse after delivering several shocks from the Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) in between rounds of CPR. The man was then rushed to Newton Wellesley Hospital before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for further treatment.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was contacted and investigators are working alongside the WMLP and Wellesley Police to investigate the incident.

“The Wellesley Police, Fire, and WMLP Department extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim and his family during this tragic incident,” the Town of Wellesley shared in a statement.

