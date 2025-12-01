‘Concerning’: Residents speak out following fatal shooting in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — People who live along Hoyle Street in Norwood were concerned when they saw police set up an extensive crime scene for a deadly shooting on Saturday.

“I’ve considered this place a very safe neighborhood up until yesterday,” said Rich Hoyle, who lives nearby. “I just saw the road blocked off, and I saw my driveway full of state police and town police.”

Police say a man was shot and killed there just after 2 P.M. Saturday.

Neighbors say police remained on scene well past midnight to investigate.

“The general trend in the area is also concerning,” said Hill.

Neighbors say they’re concerned about the recent crime in the area, along with new apartments that are bringing a lot more people to the town.

“I’m thankful that we have a great police department, but there comes a point where we have to stop letting people into the town. Unfortunately, what I grew up in, what I loved in a town, is becoming more of a city and kind of falling apart,” said Joe Boulos, who lives nearby.

Now neighbors are hoping police find the person responsible for this deadly shooting.

“The loss of life is something that should never happen at the hands of a person,” said Boulos.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating this deadly shooting and has not identified the victim who died yet.

There have been no arrests so far.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group