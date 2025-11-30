Man dies after suffering gunshot wound in Norwood, District Attorney says

NORWOOD, Mass. — A man has died from his injuries from a gunshot wound in Norwood, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced.

The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, when Norwood police responded to the vicinity of 9 Hoyle Street for an assistance request. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to nearby Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office are working with the Norwood Police Department to investigate this incident.

Norwood Police Chief Christopher Padded has advised that there is no cause for the public to be alarmed.

The investigation remains ongoing. There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

