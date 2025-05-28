Concerned parents, teachers, pack Peabody school committee meeting to address bullying concerns

PEABODY, Mass. — Parents and teachers packed Peabody’s School Committee meeting on Tuesday night, addressing concerns about how bullying is handled within the district in the wake of 14-year-old Jason Bernard’s death.

Residents argued the district should be adding more services for students instead of cutting them.

"It is disheartening that it took the loss of a human life, a child, to force attention onto problems we have been raising for years," one teacher said.

Bernard was an 8th grader at Higgins Middle School. His family says he took his own life more than a week ago after he was bullied at school.

“What this loss has also done is highlight the needs of one of our most vulnerable population,” a concerned teacher said.

Tuesday’s meeting was focused on the school district’s budget and the major shortfall it faces next year.

Many at the meeting worry if teachers, paraprofessionals and guidance counselors are on the chopping block — that will only mean fewer support services for students in need.

Another program facing cuts is Peabody Prep, a virtual school where many students feel more comfortable if they’ve been bullied.

Parents took the opportunity to tell district officials the effect bullying has had on their children.

“Madison went from not wanting to go to school every day, being afraid she was going to be picked on, to she has the most credits out of any student in Peabody right now,” one parent said.

Liz Mover says she knows that feeling all too well. She says changes need to be made, like pointing families in the right direction to fill out an incident report form, when their child is a victim of bullying.

“It’s horrifying to watch your child be scared to go to school and beg you not to go to school,” Mover said. “It a family reports bullying verbally, or in writing, they’re supposed to be guided to that form and that’s not happening.”

Parents and teachers hope by speaking up, district leaders will listen to their concerns and make concrete changes.

The mayor said this weekend the city will open a mental health center inside Higgins Middle School by next school year.

