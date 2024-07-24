College athlete wanted in murder of 7-year-old girl arrested in New Hampshire, feds say

BOW, N.H. — A local college athlete wanted in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old girl in Washington state earlier this year has been captured in New Hampshire, federal law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

Demiko A. Fox, a 22-year-old native of the Seattle area and a current student-athlete at a local college, was arrested Wednesday morning at an establishment near Bow Junction by members of the Joint Fugitive Task Force and the Bow Police Department, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The U.S. Marshals Service says a Kirkland, Washington, police investigation connects Fox to the death of a child in his care who was brought to the hospital with “no pulse and obvious signs of abuse” on April 11, 2024. The girl, suffering from an acute traumatic brain injury, was later placed on a ventilator at a Seattle trauma center.

She ultimately died from her injuries on April 17 and the King County Medical Examiner “only recently” determined her cause of death to be homicide.

Kirkland police tracked Fox to a temporary residence in Bow and arrested him with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and Bow police.

“We are grateful for the outstanding collaboration that led to the successful arrest, which would not have been possible without the exceptional teamwork and coordination between the U.S. Marshals and the Kirkland Washington Police detectives,” Bow Police Chief Ken Miller said in a statement. “Their collective efforts ensured a smooth and incident-free operation, and we appreciate their dedication to upholding justice.”

Fox, who is said to have a history of violent behavior, was processed at the Bow Public Safety Center. He is currently being held without bail at the Merrimack County Department of Corrections pending his extradition to Washington state.

It wasn’t immediately clear where in the area Fox went to school, other than the feds describing him as a “student-athlete at a local college.”

He is slated to be arraigned Thursday morning in a Concord courtroom on a fugitive from justice charge.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

