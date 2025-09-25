Weather Alert: Rainy Thursday with downpours, storms

RAINY THURSDAY

Get ready for a more active weather day on Thursday. Rain returns and will be heavy at times, starting with the morning commute. There’s even a chance for some thunder and lightning, so keep an eye on the radar and don’t forget the umbrella. Keep that Boston 25 Weather app handy to check radar and get alerts. Temperatures will climb a bit higher, with highs in the low 70s.

The good news? Showers will taper off early Friday morning, and we’ll start clear out as the day goes on. Expect warmer temperatures, too—highs will reaching near 80 with some sunshine returning.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Saturday is shaping up to be the pick of the weekend—bright, dry, and comfortable with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday looks dry as well, though clouds will increase as the day goes on. Still, a pleasant fall weekend is in store.

Looking into early next week, we’ll see temperatures begin to cool again, with a more typical fall feel settling in by Tuesday.

