Two Massachusetts hospitals ranked as top in the nation

BOSTON — Massachusetts is known for healthcare facilities, and recently, two Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked as the top in the nation.

In their annual list, U.S. News & World Report ranked Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital among the 20 of the ‘best of the best hospitals’.

For over 30 years, the U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings have served as a trusted guide to help patients find high-quality medical care.

These 20 medical centers, listed in alphabetical order, are the best of the Best Hospitals, according to U.S News:

AdventHealth Orlando

Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Cleveland Clinic

Hackensack University Medical Center at Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack, New Jersey

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia

Houston Methodist Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Mayo Clinic-Arizona, Phoenix

Mayo Clinic-Rochester, Minnesota

Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Palo Alto, California

UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

"To help readers narrow their search, U.S. News rates hospitals in 22 benchmark procedures and conditions, such as knee replacement, heart bypass surgery, and gynecological cancer surgery,“ the report said.

The rankings are primarily based on patient outcomes, along with other measures of hospital performance.

To view the full report, visit the link here.

