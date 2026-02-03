‘Close to a miracle’: Nashua patients reeling after explosion destroys mental health facility

NASHUA, N.H. — Falling ice that potentially damaged a gas line could be the reason behind a natural gas explosion in Nashua, according to officials.

The explosion happened Monday afternoon at the Greater Nashua Mental Health building.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Nashua Fire Chief Steve Buxton said, “all aspects of the incident are under investigation including whether falling ice may have contributed to damaging a gas line.”

Initial reports of a gas odor and a hissing noise brought crews to building at 440 Amherst Sreet. Chief Buxton said his crews were on the exterior when the explosion happened, sparking a massive fire with smoke seen for miles.

“We were overwhelmed with 911 calls, reporting the fire because of the smoke traveling so far," Director of Emergency Management Emily Martuscello said.

Three firefighters were hospitalized. One was released Monday night, and the other two were kept overnight for observation, though they’re all expected to be okay.

“We are hoping for a speedy recovery and hoping they get out of the hospital as soon as possible,” Mayor Jim Donchess said.

Officials said all 60 people believed to be in the building at the time of the gas leak made it out safely before the explosion.

“That many people got out of there with no one getting killed or injured, besides the firefighters, really close to a miracle,” Chief Buxton reflected.

Angela Rodgers has been a patient at the facility for the last 7-8 years. She said she was on her way for an appointment on Monday when she got a call from her therapist to turn around.

“I’m just so glad that nobody got majorly hurt,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers came back on Tuesday to see the damage for herself, and said she hopes everyone’s appointments can be rescheduled soon.

“This is mental health. You can’t take a break from that,” Rodgers said.

On Tuesday, crews continued their work, as the investigation is only just beginning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group