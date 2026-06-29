Clean Up Your Act! The Power Of Chores

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Chores! Most kids don’t love them, and let’s be honest, most adults don’t either. But research shows those everyday tasks may play a big role in how kids grow up. An 85-year Harvard study found children who do chores are more likely to develop confidence, responsibility, and even empathy.

From taking out the trash, to cleaning up toys. Chores are part of growing up.

But many kids today are doing less of them than generations before.

And experts say that may be a missed opportunity. Research from Harvard shows chores can teach kids how to work with others, take responsibility and follow through on tasks.

The key? Start small and start early. Toddlers can begin with simple tasks like putting toys away or helping with groceries

Four to five-year-olds can help feed pets, make their beds, and as kids grow, so can their responsibilities. From six to seven, kids can wipe tables and counters, put laundry away, and sweep floors. Experts also say consistency matters. Making chores part of a routine, not a punishment, helps kids see them as a normal part of life.

And what about paying kids for chores? Some families do; some don’t.

Experts say it depends on age. On average, for kids ages five to 10, 50 cents up to five dollars. For middle schoolers, a buck to 10 dollars and the high schoolers, five to 15 dollars.

So, while chores may feel like a struggle now they may be building something much bigger.

Experts agree, it can be a way to teach the value of money. Research from GoHenry says that 84 percent of parents feel they would have made better financial decisions if they had received financial education before the age of 18.

Here’s another benefit, chores help build what experts call “executive function.” That’s the skills kids use to plan, follow directions and get things done. Even simple tasks, like “put your toys away, then have a snack” help teach sequencing and self-control. And over time those skills can make school and life a lot easier.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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