Death investigation underway after child found unresponsive at Dorchester residence

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating after a child died at a residence in Dorchester.

According to police, around 7:24 PM, officers were dispatched to 17 Gaylord Street for a death investigation.

Once on the scene, officers learned that a child was found unresponsive. They were taken to a local area hospital.

A second child was also transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

No arrests have been made, and little information is available on the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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