Investigation underway after two people found dead in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Lawrence early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, Lawrence police responded to a 911 call on Willow Street and found a 41-year-old woman suffering from injuries. She was later pronounced deceased.

At the same building, police found a 45-year-old man also dead and with apparent injuries.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says the man and woman knew each other.

Massachusetts State Police detectives with the Essex District Attorney’s Office, the Lawrence Police Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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