Boston firefighters battle fire that spread to neighboring home

Firefighters in Boston battled a large fire that spread to a neighboring home on Sunday.

Flames leapt from the top floor of a multi-story Gevena Ave. home before 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The third floor of the building was left completely charred by the fire.

Everyone was able to safely evacuate their homes.

Around 21 people were displaced, according to Deputy Fire Chief Gerard Viola.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group