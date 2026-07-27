Body of missing swimmer recovered at Shadowbrook Quarry in Milford

MILFORD, Mass. — Dive teams have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing at Shadowbrook Quarry in Milford Sunday afternoon.

The Milford Fire Department was first called for reports of a swimmer in distress Saturday afternoon. When crews arrived on scene, the individual was already underwater.

Fire crews and dive teams searched for hours Saturday before resuming the search Sunday morning and finally pulling the body from the water around 12:45 p.m., Milford Fire Chief Mark Nelson told Boston 25 News.

The search comes just days after an 18-year-old fell 12 feet at the quarry, prompting Milford police to again urge the public to avoid the area for recreation.

Chief Nelson said the quarry is difficult to access, describing the area in and around the water as “treacherous”.

“There are shelves, there are ledges, there are large trees, and a lot of obstacles to work around,” Nelson said. “It’s unsafe, it’s dangerous.”

In 2014, the body of an 18-year-old was recovered from the quarry after he and a group of friends from Rhode Island were jumping from the rocks above into the water.

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