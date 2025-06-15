Chelsea community holds rally calling for action after two young men reportedly detained by ICE

CHELSEA, Mass. — The Chelsea community is demanding answers after two young men were detained by federal immigration authorities within the last week.

At a “United We Stand” rally at city hall on Saturday afternoon, dozens gathered to protest recent ICE actions in the city.

According to event organizers, a 19-year-old Chelsea public schools student, Belizario A. Benito Vazquez, was detained on Thursday and transferred to a Plymouth holding facility despite complying with asylum policies and procedures.

Chelsea Vasquez ICE detainee

Organizers say he has no criminal record and appeared before an immigration judge as recently as May.

He then received a request from ICE to appear at their offices Friday morning, and he was immediately detained without notice given to his family, according to organizers.

“The Vazquez Family is seeking asylum in the U.S. from Guatemala due to an abusive family situation and threats from Guatemalan gangs,” organizers said. “His mom, Marta, and his older brother, Alexander, immigrated to the U.S. five years ago, both have clean records, possess work permits and have been compliant with the asylum process.”

Chelsea High graduate detained by ICE days after receiving diploma Chelsea High graduate detained by ICE days after receiving diploma

A similar story allegedly happened on Wednesday as well.

Mayra Balderas, a Chelsea School Committee member, handed her stepson, 20-year-old Geovani De La Cruz Catalan, his high school diploma last Saturday.

On Wednesday, she says De La Cruz was stopped by ICE agent at the family’s home while picking up tools for a job.

Balderas says De La Cruz is a “very good kid” with no criminal history, calling his detainment an “injustice.”

She is asking her community for support.

“We can make a difference step by step,” Balderas said at a “United We Stand Rally” rally on Saturday afternoon. “We are going to fight for our rights.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to ICE for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group