Bridgewater to represent New England at Little League World Series

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — For the first time in their history, Bridgewater Little League is heading to the Little League World Series. They defeated a team from Maine on Thursday night to punch their ticket to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Barrett’s Alehouse was packed with families cheering on the 12-year-olds during a game on ESPN.

“Amazing support from the community, something I’m so humble to be a part of,” Craig Audette, one of the Bridgewater Little League Board Members, said. “You drive by the field, you get excited, you see the kids on TV, the kids here at the restaurant. It’s on a whole other level.”

Bridgewater Little League has been around for more than 70 years and has never made it this far. Some of the younger kids watching the game wanted to support their friends on the team.

“Feels like an honor for Bridgewater to represent,” Bryce Audette said.

The hometown fans were thrilled when the final out was made, and Bridgewater was officially heading to the biggest sporting tournament for kids.

Excited and happy they’re going to Williamsport, Aiden O’Brien said. “Really happy for them.”

The tournament gets underway next week. Bridgewater will be called ‘Team New England’ and will face a team from the Southeast on Wednesday afternoon at 3.

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