‘Totally overboard’: Chelsea High graduate detained by ICE days after receiving diploma

CHELSEA, Mass. — A Chelsea family is searching for answers after they say a high school graduate was detained by ICE days after receiving his diploma.

20-year-old Geovani De La Cruz Catalan graduated from Chelsea High School last Saturday.

His stepmother, school committee member Mayra Balderas, handed him his diploma on that momentous occasion.

Their joy turned to despair on Wednesday after De La Cruz stopped by the family’s home on Addison Street to pick up some tools for a job.

Cell phone video shows ICE agents taking De La Cruz into custody five doors down.

“They didn’t say, we have a warrant, we’re looking for you, nothing. He showed his license, and they just took him,” said Balderas.

Balderas said her stepson does not have a criminal record and aspires to become an electrician.

His future in the U.S. is now uncertain with an immigration hearing scheduled on June 23rd.

“He doesn’t want to be deported. He’s very sad. He’s like I didn’t do nothing. Why did they do this to me?,” said Balderas.

De La Cruz’s family told Boston 25 News he came to the United States from Guatemala undocumented in 2022 at 17 years old.

They believe he overcame the odds by graduating high school three years later.

“I feel weak. I can’t sleep,” said Father Giovanni De La Cruz. “For what reason did they arrest my son?”

The Chelsea High graduate has called his family multiple times to let them know he’s okay but is worried about the coming days and weeks.

He’s already been transferred from a detention facility in Burlington to Plymouth, and family members fear he could soon be transferred out of state.

“The whole thing is ridiculous, and it’s totally overboard,” said neighbor Angie Carro. “I have a lot to say about Trump and what he’s doing. He’s got the power, but he’s doing the wrong thing.”

Boston 25 News reached out to ICE for more information.

A comment has yet to be issued on this case.

A vigil is scheduled to happen at Chelsea City Hall on Saturday at 5 p.m. to show support for families affected by ICE detentions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

