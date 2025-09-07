GARDNER, Mass. — A video captures the wild moment of a wall cloud forming above Gardner.

Check this out! Wild video shows a wall cloud in Gardner before tornado touches down (Eric Hulette)

A wall cloud, the lowering seen in this video, is often the first visible stage of tornado formation.

If you watch closely, you can see that this wall cloud is rotating too! This particular storm did not produce a tornado, but if it had, you would expect to see a funnel drop out of the wall cloud and eventually touchdown as a tornado.

This comes just before a reported tornado touched down in Holden, leaving quite a bit of damage to the town.

This one certainly came close!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group