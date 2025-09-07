‘Pretty crazy’: Severe weather ravages through Massachusetts, leaving trail of destruction

HOLDEN, Mass. — Following a tumultuous day of severe weather and even a reported tornado, some residents are dealing with the aftermath.

In the town of Holden, residents are reeling from the effects after a reported tornado touched down in the area.

Debris could be seen all over Bailey Road, with trees and branches covering the road.

Winds from the storm were fierce, so fierce in fact that they were able to rip an entire tree out from the ground.

“We were in the house and it just starts pouring rain, and I guess it was just like this is crazy, I’ve never seen this much rain before.”

Matthew Wait, a resident of Holden, describes the “pretty crazy” events of the storm.

“Branches, parts of trees. Looked out on the back deck, and we had 4 lawn chairs on there, and two of them are completely gone, and the other one is obliterated in our driveway.”

Wait added that due to a tree being in his driveway, he wasn’t able to go to work.

“It’s Holden, small town, you don’t really expect that.”

Phylis Lorrain, another resident of Holden, describes the moment she recieved the tornado warning.

“My phone went off for the alarm, so as I headed from my backroom to go to my cellar, I could see the branches falling right in front of my window here. You could hear thumping a little bit...so think one of the branches slid off the roof to the side.”

Lorrain went on to say that her home was covered in debris, but fortunately, she has “some good grandsons that will be coming over tomorrow to help.”

Cleanup crews were on the scene, was the ok was given, using chainsaws to cut fallen trees covering the roads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

