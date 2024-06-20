Fan guide for Celtics championship parade: Time, route, road closures, parking, MBTA service

BOSTON — The confetti has been swept away and the champagne bottles cleaned but the celebration of the Boston Celtics’ 18th NBA championship is far from over.

The 2024 NBA champions will ride Boston’s iconic duck boats in a rolling rally through the city on Friday that more than one million people are expected to attend.

PARADE ROUTE

The team will gather inside the TD Garden at 10 a.m. before climbing in the duck boats and hitting the streets at 11:00 a.m. The parade will then head over to City Hall Plaza, wind down Tremont Street; past the Boston Common before turning onto Boylston Street toward the final destination at the Hynes Convention Center.

Boston Celtics Championship Parade Route

ROAD CLOSURES

All the streets along the parade route will be shut down to cars beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

WEATHER

With a heat wave bearing down, Friday should be cooler than either Wednesday or Thursday, with temperatures in the low 80s, high 70s. Cooling stations will be available at City Hall Plaza.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will be climbing throughout the afternoon.

MBTA SERVICE

The MBTA is increasing capacity on all lines in preparation for the influx of people into the city. Officials are advising parade-goers to take public transit rather than driving in.

PARKING

Parking will be prohibited along the parade route beginning at midnight on Friday.

HOW TO WATCH

Boston 25 News will air the parade in its entirety on television beginning at 11 a.m. We’ll also have live streaming coverage on Boston25News.com, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group