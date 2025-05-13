Suffolk County

Victim sustains life-threatening injuries after daytime shooting in Roxbury, police say

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a daytime shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood that seriously injured a victim on Tuesday.

According to Boston Police, the shooting occurred just before 3 p.m. in the area of 107 Munroe Street.

A victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives were called to the sprawling scene, which includes area of Horatio Harris Park.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

