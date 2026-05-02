Celtics list Jayson Tatum as questionable ahead of Game 7 vs. Philly

BOSTON — Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been officially listed as questionable on the pre-game injury report with left knee stiffness.
Injury Report Update:— Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2026
Jayson Tatum - Left Knee Stiffness - QUESTIONABLE https://t.co/aRSiFBdnDY
This comes just hours before the Celtics are set to lead off against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs.
In Thursday’s Game 6 loss, Tatum had 17 points before leaving in the third quarter with an apparent lower leg injury.
The Cs are set to take on the 6ers tonight at 7:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group