Celtics list Jayson Tatum as questionable ahead of Game 7 vs. Philly

BOSTON — Celtics star Jayson Tatum has been officially listed as questionable on the pre-game injury report with left knee stiffness.

Injury Report Update:



Jayson Tatum - Left Knee Stiffness - QUESTIONABLE https://t.co/aRSiFBdnDY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 2, 2026

This comes just hours before the Celtics are set to lead off against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs.

In Thursday’s Game 6 loss, Tatum had 17 points before leaving in the third quarter with an apparent lower leg injury.

The Cs are set to take on the 6ers tonight at 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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