Celtics fans, assistant coach react to Jaylen Brown trade to 76ers

BOSTON — A day after the news of the Celtics trading forward Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, the city of Boston is still reacting to the bombshell move.

Multiple reports said the Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the 76ers in exchange for forward Paul George, two first-round picks (2028, 2031) and two second-round picks (2028, 2030). The trade can’t be made official until the league-wide moratorium is lifted Monday.

“I’m very upset about the trade,” one fan told Boston 25 News. “He was my favorite player, so for him to go, it was very upsetting.”

Another fan took a more rational approach.

“That’s what happens in sports. You can’t make the arena your home forever.”

Jaylen Brown won the 2024 NBA title with the Celtics and was named Finals MVP. He is coming off a career season in which he averaged 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Brown himself weighed in on the trade Thursday afternoon. He released a lengthy statement on social media. It read in part:

“I’m still processing how this all went down. I’m excited and disappointed at the same time. I earned my respect from this city. I never asked for shortcuts or special treatment. I simply showed up every day, put my head down, and accepted every challenge. The relationships I built here, the battles we fought together, the championship we brought to this city, and the connection I shared with the fans, I’ll carry on with me.”

Asked what Brown has meant to the city of Boston, one fan said, “Oh, I love him because he got us a championship.”

Another fan added, “I mean he’s been with us pretty much since the beginning, so it’s a big loss.”

Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell spoke to Boston 25 News about the trade while attending Flow Shooting Academy camp in Roxbury.

“Jaylen has done everything possible for this city,” Cassell said. “It happens. Trades happen in this league. I wish nothing but the best for Jaylen Brown. He’s a hell of a basketball player, a great person, and life goes on.”

Many fans are wondering what life will look like for next season’s iteration of the Boston Celtics.

“We have a hell of a team coming back,” Cassell said. “Joe Mazzulla and Brad (Stevens), two great guys to work for. We’ll figure it out.”

The Celtics also reportedly signed veteran guard Mike Conley and Knicks’ championship-winning center Mitchell Robinson this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group