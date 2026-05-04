Celebrating Cinco De Mayo with Los Alebrijes Mexican restaurant

EAST BOSTON — Cinco de Mayo is just a day away—what better way to celebrate than with authentic Mexican food.

Los Alebrijes is a family-owned restaurant inspired by the owner’s mother, offering dishes rooted in traditional Mexican recipes and rich culinary heritage.

The restaurant’s name comes from the colorful, fantastical creatures of Mexican folk art—symbols of creativity, imagination, and culture.

Each dish is carefully crafted, delivering vibrant flavors in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

You can find Los Alebrijes at 192 Sumner Street in East Boston.

For more information, visit the link here.

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