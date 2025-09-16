Police searching for woman carrying baby accused of assaulting passenger on MBTA bus

MBTA Transit Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the woman accused of assaulting an elderly passenger on a city bus in Roxbury last week.

The incident occurred at the intersection of MLK and Warren Streets around 1:00 p.m. on September 5. The suspect, who had an infant with her, allegedly shoved an elderly woman off the bus, causing her to fall onto the concrete sidewalk, MBTA transit police said.

ID Sought re: A&B on an Elderly Person w/injuries. 9/8 1PM MLK/Warren Street. This SP violently shoved the V off an #MBTA causing injuries. SP was w/an infant during assault. Recognize her? Pls contact our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info. U can remain anonymous. Let's ID her!! pic.twitter.com/tPT4z6Da3W — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) September 15, 2025

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

