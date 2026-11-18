MILFORD, Mass. — A man was arrested on charges of operating under the influence after an e-bike crash in Milford was caught on camera.

Daniel Gonzales, 43, of Milford, is charged with OUI liquor (third offense), OUI while operating with a license suspended for OUI, and negligent operation, the Milford Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, in the town’s Lincoln Square section.

Video shared by the department showed Gonzales’ e-bike speeding down the street and slamming into the side of a stopped van, violently throwing him to the ground.

Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino called the crash a “blatant example of trying to circumvent the law.”

“We are extremely fortunate that no lives were lost during this unfortunate accident,” Tusino said in a statement. “However, this is a blatant example of trying to circumvent the law by operating an e-bike that requires a license to operate due to its speed.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when Gonzales would be called to court.

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