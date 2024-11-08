Caught on camera: Homes, cars, trees engulfed in flames after explosion rocks Woburn neighborhood

WOBURN, Mass. — Part of a residenital neighborhood in Woburn was engulfed in flames earlier this week after an explosion that was caught on Ring camera.

Firefighters responding to a burn complaint on Park Drive just after 3 a.m. on Wednesday found a heavy fire involving two cars and trees that had spread to houses and power lines, according to the Woburn Fire Department.

Fire officials said propane tanks and a barrel filled with an “unknown substance” sparked the explosion.

“There was an explosion causing rapid fire growth due to multiple propane tanks and a barrel containing an unknown substance being stored in the area where the fire originated,” the department said in a Facebook post.

The blaze climbed up the trees and burned through the secondary power line wires, causing then to drop down on a fire truck, officials said.

“Thankfully no one was hurt and crews were able to extinguish the fire before it spread throughout the nearby properties,” the department added.

Video shared by the department showed multiple small infernos burning in the aftemath of the blast as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any arrests were made in connection with the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

