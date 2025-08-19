Car stolen at hospital in Gardner with child inside

Police are investigating the carjacking of a vehicle that had a child inside it.

Massachusetts State police tell Boston 25 News it started when the suspect stole a parked car at Heywood Hospital in Gardner.

A short time later, the suspect told the child to get out of the car. The child was able to escape unharmed and the car drove off.

Police were able to track the vehicle’s location to Lowell, where they found it abandoned.

Police are still searching for the suspect, Massachusetts State Police say.

