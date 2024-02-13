Cape Cod prepared for high wind, power outages & coastal flooding

SANDWICH, Mass. — People on Cape Cod are batten down the hatches as a fast-moving storm is expected to bring high winds, power outages and minor coastal flooding.

The Harbormaster in Sandwich told Boston 25 News that he’s hoping spectators stay away from areas frequently visited during storms.

He said astronomical hide tides are increasing the threat of wash over from the Cape Cod Canal and could leave some parking lots and coastal roadways partially submerged.

Sandwich residents are also watching closely to see if this weather event adds to the on-going coastal erosion that’s been plaguing the shoreline.

“I’m hoping with the wind direction and the way it comes in, that it can spare our coastline a little bit,” said Kayla Krueger. “At the same time, we don’t want it hitting the other side and banging the other side of the Cape.”

Barnstable County officials have recommended that families put together an emergency preparedness kit ahead of the storm.

They say each kit should include a gallon of water per person, extra blankets, non-perishable food and flashlights with extra batteries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group