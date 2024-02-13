Parts of Norfolk County preparing for heavy snowfall

SHARON, Mass. — Ahead of Tuesday’s winter storm, schools in Sharon are already canceled.

The area could see about half a foot of snow or more.

The Sharon DPW says they’re ready to go with a fleet of plows to handle anything and everything Mother Nature throws their way.

Dozens of trucks were lined up in the garage, loaded with salt and sand mixtures to pre-treat the roads early Tuesday morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Public Works Kevin Weber says his crews will be out just before 5 a.m. The storm is expected to ramp up throughout the day, bringing snowfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour at its peak, and wind down around 3 p.m., according to our latest projections.

The plan is then to clear the snow pretty much all day.

30 plows will be deployed plus about 15 contractors.

Officials are urging anyone who doesn’t have to drive tomorrow to stay off the roads.

