Cape Cod mansion next to Kennedy family compound on the market for $19.8M

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — An iconic oceanfront mansion adjacent to the world-renowned Kennedy family compound on Cape Cod is up for sale.

The lavish estate, named “Port View,” was built in 1914 and is now on the market for the first time in a quarter century for $19,800,000, according to an online listing.

The one-of-a-kind coastal estate is located on a three-acre lot at 155 Irving Avenue in the Hyannisport village of Barnstable and boasts seven bedrooms, eight baths, and a whopping 26 rooms.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Hyannis Port home next to Kennedy compound for sale (Corcoran Property Advisors)

The home’s property features a gated driveway, rolling greens with landscapes by the legendary Olmstead brothers, a private 500-foot beachfront, a wedding lawn, and spectacular water views of Hyannis Harbor and Nantucket Sound.

The inside of the 9,629-square-feet residence features rooms with tall ceilings, fireplaced living and dining rooms, a tavern, a hot tub, a large pool, a game room with mahogany inlay floors, sun porches, a wood-paneled library, and a widow walk with a roof deck.

Brian Dougherty and John dePreaux, of Corcoran Property Advisors, are handling the listing.

Dougherty told The Boston Globe that the estate is strategically priced below $20 million to attract more potential buyers.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group