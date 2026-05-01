Massachusetts invests $70M to expand vocational education

Mass. — Thousands of new sports are opening at vocational schools across Massachusetts.

Governor Maura Healey announced Thursday that the state is investing $70 million to expand career technical education programs.

The funding is expected to create up to 2,500 new CTE seats. Plans include expanding 23 existing career technical programs, launching 27 new programs, and upgrading equipment, technology, and lab spaces at participating schools.

“Across Massachusetts, we’re hearing from students and families who want access to career technical education,” Healey said. “That’s why we’re making a $70 million investment to expand programs, create new seats, and modernize training facilities so more students can get the skills they need and step into strong, in-demand careers.”

CTE programs are offered during the regular school day at dedicated vocational schools and some traditional high schools.

State officials say demand for these programs continues to surge. The Massachusetts Association of Vocational Administrators reports interest in career technical education is at an all-time high.

Schools receiving capital grants include:

Assabet Valley Vocational High School (Marlborough): $3.75M

Boston Madison Park Technical Vocational High School: $924K

Bristol-Plymouth Regional Vocational Technical (Taunton): $1.5M

Chicopee Comprehensive High School: $3.5M

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School (North Dighton): $1.5M

Greater Lowell Regional Vocational Technical (Tyngsborough): $2.5M

Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical: $3.75M

Holyoke Dean Tech High School: $1.25M

Leicester High School: $3M

Leominster Center for Technical Education: $1.03M

Lower Pioneer Valley CTEC (West Springfield): $3.75M

Lynn Vocational Technical High School: $2M

Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School: $2M

Medford High School: $1.75M

Nashoba Valley Technical High School (Westford): $3.25M

New Bedford High School: $1.75M

Newton South High School: $1.42M

Norfolk County Agricultural High School (Walpole): $3.5M

Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational Technical (Wakefield): $3.75M

Old Colony Regional Vocational Technical (Rochester): $2M

Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical (Palmer): $3.5M

Taconic High School (Pittsfield): $4M

Salem High School: $3.75M

South Shore Regional Vocational Technical (Hanover): $2.25M

Taunton High School: $1.1M

Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical (Franklin): $2M

Upper Cape Cod Regional Vocational Technical (Bourne): $2M

Worcester Technical High School: $3.75M

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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