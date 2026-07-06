Cape Cod beach reopens amid search for missing man

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A popular Cape Cod beach has reopened amid a search for a missing man last seen on the Fourth of July.

Wood Neck Beach is once again open to beachgoers, Falmouth police told Boston 25 Monday evening.

However, Falmouth police say they are still searching for Jose Ricardo Campos Fuentes, who was reported missing on Monday morning.

Jose Ricardo Campos Fuentes (Jose Ricardo Campos Fuentes -- Falmouth Police Department)

Campos hasn’t been seen since Saturday evening, when he was wearing a black shirt and black pants, police noted.

Falmouth Marine and Environmental Services, the Massachusetts Environmental Police, the Massachusetts State Police, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office assisted local police in the search.

Anyone who has seen Campos or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Falmouth police.

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