Canton town administrator, former fire Chief announces retirement

CANTON, Mass, — After more than 30 years of dedicated service, the Town of Canton, Town Administrator and former Fire will retire on April 10.

Chief Charles E. Doody, a lifelong Canton resident, served as Town Administrator since 2022. Prior to that, he led the Canton Fire Department as Chief from 2009 to 2022.

He joined the department in 1995 as a firefighter and emergency medical technician and and moved through the ranks to Deputy Chief before being appointed Chief.

During his tenure, Doody also served as Director of the Canton Emergency Management Agency, where he played a key role in coordinating the Town’s emergency preparedness and response efforts.

This included leading Canton through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My time as Canton’s Town Administrator and Fire Chief presented challenges that I could have never predicted,” Doody said. “Although we’re trained to expect the unexpected, these challenges forced me to adapt and grow as a leader. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve this community. It has been a fulfilling experience, and I’m ready to begin the next chapter of my life,” he added.

Throughout his career, Doody was active in several professional organizations, including the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the New England Association of Fire Chiefs, where he served as president in 2022.

“This Town will miss the service of Charles E. Doody,” said Canton Select Board Chair John R. McCourt. “Charlie has been a steady and dependable leader for more than three decades. He has helped guide the Town through challenges and worked every day to serve our residents. We wish him all the best in retirement.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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